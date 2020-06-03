Ella Jones to become first Black Mayor of Ferguson

The people have spoken.

Ella Jones was voted in with 54 percent against her opponent Heather Robinett by 138 votes. Jones will be moving in as the mayor of Ferguson, Misourri when her successor James Knowles III who has been mayor since 2011.

Jones made history as becoming the first Black person to ever be elected mayor of the town of a population of 20,730, according to 2010 census data.