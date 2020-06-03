Ella Jones to become first Black Mayor of Ferguson
"My goal is for us to be one, for us to be together."
Univision,Jun 3, 2020 – 11:31 AM EDT
The people have spoken.
Ella Jones was voted in with 54 percent against her opponent Heather Robinett by 138 votes. Jones will be moving in as the mayor of Ferguson, Misourri when her successor James Knowles III who has been mayor since 2011.
Jones made history as becoming the first Black person to ever be elected mayor of the town of a population of 20,730, according to 2010 census data.
She was asked by the local media on what her victory meant to her, she responded: "That means I got work to do."