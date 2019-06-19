Ed Sheeran steers new album into the hip-hop lane
He has a lot of fire on the new album
Univision,Jun 19, 2019 – 11:52 AM EDT
Ed Sheeran just dropped the track listing for his much anticipated "No. 6" project. The album contains 21 features with big names such as Khalid, Cardi B, Camila Cabella, Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Ella Mai, Meek Mill, Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Travis Scott, 50 Cent and Eminem.
The 28-year-old Grammy award winner had teased some of the song titles in the reveal on his social media. The album will be released on July 12th.