What do you get when you mix Ed Sheeran with Camila Cabello and Cardi B? You get a smoking hot "South of the Border" music video directed by Jason Koenig.

The music video labels Ed as British crooner spy Teddy Fingers and Camila as Mariposa adding some Spanish vocals as for Cardi, she is playing herself in this frivolous spy flick on a mission to get the diamond necklace.