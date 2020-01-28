Earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Caribbean Sea in between Cuba and Jamaica according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located about 73 miles northwest of Lucea, Jamaica and was 6 miles deep.

It is unclear if there were any injuries associated with the earthquake. The quake was strong that moderate shaking were reported in Miami and all the way to the Grand Cayman Islands.

In Miami several buildings were evacuated as a precaution according to reports on social media.

This is the fourth magnitude 7 or larger in the Caribbean since 2000, according to meterologist Jesse Ferrell.

A tsnuami warning was initiated.











