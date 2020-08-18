Drake shares his gratefulness in a tribute to Lil Wayne
Drake will never forget who was there for him
Univision,Aug 18, 2020 – 02:55 PM EDT
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte
Drake drops kind expressing words to his mentor in a heartfelt tribute.
Drake wrote a heartfelt expression to Lil Wayne: "This man believed in me after so many never called again or just didn't see it to begin with... most selfless artist ever never held any of us back always pushed us forward every single night in peoples faces 20k packed into an arena and he had a whole set of show show dedicated to introducing us FOR YEARS...all praise and credit due to the (GOAT emoji).
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte