null: nullpx
EN VIVO
CORONAVIRUS

Drake self quarantines himself after hanging out with Kevin Durant

Best to stay home
Mar 19, 2020 – 08:08 PM EDT

Rapper Drake is in self quarantine at his Toronto mansion after partying with Kevin Durant just days before he tested positive for coronavirus.

The two were seen hanging out at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood about eight days ago. Drake actually posted a photo to Instagram of them leaving the restaurant with caption of "life is a race and the grim reaper catches up... till then glasses up."


Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for COVID-19. The players are isolated and under the care of the team physician according to the Nets in a statement.

Advertisement
Actualizaciones importantes Hemos actualizado nuestra Política de Privacidad a partir del 19 de febrero de 2020.
DefaultDefault

DefaultDefault