Drake self quarantines himself after hanging out with Kevin Durant
Best to stay home
Univision,Mar 19, 2020 – 08:08 PM EDT
Rapper Drake is in self quarantine at his Toronto mansion after partying with Kevin Durant just days before he tested positive for coronavirus.
The two were seen hanging out at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood about eight days ago. Drake actually posted a photo to Instagram of them leaving the restaurant with caption of "life is a race and the grim reaper catches up... till then glasses up."
Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for COVID-19. The players are isolated and under the care of the team physician according to the Nets in a statement.