Drake says he got his jet for free

OVO Sound founder Drake gives a tour of his new private 'Air Drake' 767 jet from Toronto based CargoJet and their $200 million investment is paying off.

Drizzy Drake posted a video of his two bedroom house in the sky that features his signature OVO owl and praying hands on the tail to his 58 million followers on Instagram.

He was spotted flying his new jet to the Bahamas earlier this week before heading back to Toronto for the NBA Finals.