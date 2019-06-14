Drake reacts to Klay Thompson injury
Noooo.
Univision,Jun 14, 2019 – 12:59 PM EDT
Drake was watching game six of the NBA Finals Thursday with the rest of America. Drake was caught on camera shaking his head and pointing to his knee in reaction to Klay Thompson's injury in the third quarter of the game. Thompson was assisted off of the court by his fellow Warrior teammates Jonas Jerebko and Kevin Durant.
The Toronto native rapper started applauding with the rest of the crew he was watching as Thompson got up and was headed to the locker room.
Thompson suffered a torn ACL and will be going through some medical treatment in the off-season.