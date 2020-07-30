Drake pays homage to Tupac Shakur with $600k pendants

Drake had just tapped well known rap jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills to help him with honoring the rap legend Tupac Shakur.

Each pendant has approximately 70 carats of white and yellow diamonds and a diamond chain weighing a half kilo total bringing the final cost to $300,000 a piece.

Jason and his team had spent about 5 weeks on creating both sets of "Pac-Jesus" pieces. Drake spoke with Jason on exactly what he envisioned and this is what they came up with.