Drake makes surprise appearance at DaBaby Toronto show
Also teases new album for 2020
Univision,Dec 11, 2019 – 12:32 PM EST
Drake surprised the fans attending DaBaby's show in Toronto, ON Tuesday night.
Since it's Drizzy's hometown, it only made sense.
"2018, 2017, I used to watch you rep your city," Drake addressed the crowd after joining DaBaby on stage. I used to watch you love your city. And look, we don't say this to each other enough as rappers but I wanna say congratulations. You're killing this."
WARNING: The video below contains strong language - viewer discretion advised.