Drake gets booed offstage after surprise appearance

Drake wasn't originally on the list of performers at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old rapper was immediately booed off stage right after his performance in place of Frank Ocean, who did not make an appearance. People weren't pleased with the replacement.

Drake said "make some noise for yourself tonight, I'm here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What's up?"

You immediately hear the crowd roar in to a number of boo's and no's until Drake took the hint and started his departure. Before leaving the stage he tells the crowd "It's been love."