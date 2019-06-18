Drake gave a speech at the Raptors championship celebration
Univision,Jun 18, 2019 – 11:10 AM EDT
When it was Drake's turn on the mic, he gave congratulatory speeches and hyped the crowd about the excitement for their championship win.
"I want you to turn to somebody that you don't know. I want you to give them a hug. I want you to tell them congratulations because we're from the greatest city in the world and we are the 2019 NBA Champions of the world."
Drake even mentioned that he is bringing OVO Fest back and invited the Toronto Raptors to be there.