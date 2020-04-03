Drake drops "Toosie Slide" music video
New dance moves!
Univision,Apr 3, 2020 – 10:18 AM EDT
Drake is showing us some new dance moves and also his Toronto pad. The 6 God made the entire video during his time in quarantine. Drizzy gives his fans a inside and outside night tour of his Toronto 35,000 square foot mansion which he nicknamed "The Embassy" while introducing us to the "Toosie Slide" dance.
While we're stuck at home, we all can practice the new dance.
98.5 The Beat will be playing Toosie Slide every hour today.