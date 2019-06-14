Drake curse over

After the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Oakland in game six last night (Thursday, June 13) to win the NBA title, Drake is going to celebrate by dropping new music. The "2 Pack" songs are titled Omertà and Money in the Grave featuring Rick Ross.

The new music is inspired by the Raptors championship run and the curse is officially over.

"They said I was a curse, now they cursing each other out."

Drake had told fans that he will be designing the NBA Championship ring for the Raptors and will be releasing two new tracks on Friday.