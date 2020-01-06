Drake and Future tease "Life Is Good"

Drake and Future may just be delivering new music soon according to a social media post. On Sunday night, Drizzy Drake shared what looks to be a photo of his computer screen with the words "Life is Good" followed by Future + Drake on his Instagram story.

They look like they were hitting the hookah inside their studio, so this may mean they're celebrating a finished product?

Also, a few days ago, they released a snippit of "I know" leaked online before being removed. But you know what's posted online stays online.

Last month, Drake and Future shot a music video at an Atlanta McDonalds where they played the role of fast food workers before 21 Savage and Mike WiLL Made-It joined in.