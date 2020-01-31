Downtown San Antonio turns purple in honor of Kobe Bryant and the victims

The iconic Tower of the Americas lit up in purple to honor the late Kobe Bryant and all of the victims of the helicopter crash that happened this past Sunday. In memory of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and daughter Payton Chester; and the pilot Ara Zobayan.

Why Purple? It was one of Kobe's favorite colors and one of the colors for the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA team Kobe played for before going into retirement.

The Frost Tower joined in on the rememberance.



San Antonio skyline goes purple in honor of the Mamba.