Doughnut chain giving free dozen to healthcare workers
Thank you healthcare workers for all you do!
Univision,Mar 26, 2020 – 04:42 PM EDT
National doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is showing gratitude to healthcare workers across the county with a free box of a dozen glazed doughnuts. The freebees can be claimed via drive-thru by showing your employee badge every Monday through May 12th in support of their efforts on helping people.
This campaign is kicking off on Monday, March 30 which happens to be National Doctor's Day and runs through National Nurses Week from May 6th through 12th.