Doja Cat x Nicki Minaj 'Say So' Remix

So Nicki Minaj has been away from social media for a few months now but Doja Cat brought her out from hiding. She is the perfect vocal addition to Doja Cat's song "Say So".

"Say So" comes straight off of Doja's album Hot Pink, which is currently number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has sold over 1.5 million units in the United States.

You can also catch this song on 98.5 The Beat in our music rotation.

WARNING: The audio track below contains explict language - listener discretion advised