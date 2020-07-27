Doja Cat shares her COVID-19 story after downplaying it
Yeah, it's serious
Univision,Jul 27, 2020 – 12:34 PM EDT
In early March, Doja Cat first claimed she wasn't afraid of COVID-19, a deadly global pandemic that has been claiming the lives in various age groups.
Doja tells her follwers back then during an Instagram live session: "It's a flu, you just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep. That's all you gotta do."
Now the "Say So" artist says that she was unsure on how she contracted the virus and tells a radio station overseas during an interview.
"I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don't know how I got it but I got it." said Doja. "I'm okay now, it was a four-day symptom freakout, but I'm fine now."
