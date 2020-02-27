Doja Cat recreates dance in new video "Say So"
Dance is going viral
Univision,Feb 27, 2020 – 02:16 PM EST
Doja Cat dropped "Say So" music video from her sophomore album Hot Pink.
The music video takes us to a sunny 70's Los Angeles where she resides in Hollywood Hills with stunning views of the city. There's the poolside scene that Doja busts a move that was used in TikTok challenges that made the song a viral sensation.
Right after sunset, Doja and her man meet again inside a disco club where Doja enters with a tiger on a leash.
WARNING: This video contains explicit content, viewer discretion advised.