Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife dead at 51

Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman has died in Hawaii after a long battle with cancer.

In an emotional post on Twitter, Dog wrote, "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."



Recently Beth was placed in a medically-induced coma at a Honolulu hospital. She was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer but was cancer free by December 2017. Last November, the cancer had returned which she fought with aggressive chemo and fought daily for her life.

Beth had made countless appearances with her husband on their own show.