'Dog the Bounty Hunter' hospitalized

The star of "Dog's Most Wanted", Duane "Dog" Chapman is in the hospital recovering after a suspected heart attack that happened this past weekend. Doctors have ran tests to see what exactly caused Dog's health scare and to see if the star will need surgery.

"I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes - keep 'em coming." said a representative for Dog.

In June, Dog had lost his wife Beth due to cancer. It has been a tough time for the family. Last month, someone broke into Chapman's shop where theives made off with personal items.