DJ Khaled announces new album called 'Khaled Khaled'
Another one.
Univision,Jul 15, 2020 – 04:36 PM EDT
DJ Khaled just announced the title of his 12th studio album that is upcoming as Khaled, Khaled.
The composer, producer and DJ just dropped a trailer that is composed of highlights from the life and career of DJ Khaled including his live shows, the birth of his boys and winning his first Grammy.
On at midnight on Friday, July 17; DJ Khaled will be dropping both 'Popstar' and 'Greece' featuring Drake.
