Dj Khaled and Drake drop two new songs: "Popstar" and "Greece"

DJ Khaled and Drake come together to bring the world not one but two big collaborations, "Popstar" and "Greece". Both songs dropped Friday morning at midnight.

In the song "Popstar" you'll hear the names of Rihanna, Scooter Braun and Selena. These new tracks are brand new music from Drake since the release of Dark Lane Demo Tapes that came out this past May. Also, Drake reunites with DJ Khaled since they dropped "To The Max" in 2017.