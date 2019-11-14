Disney's Frozen II truck to stop by Univision San Antonio studio

In celebration of Disney's newest upcoming film, Frozen 2 which opens on November 22nd, we have partnered with Kellogg's, Juicy Juice & IMAX to bring you the Frozen Truck Tour.

The tour will be stopping by the Univision TV and Radio building at 12451 Network Blvd. #140 San Antonio, TX 78249 this Friday, November 15th at 1pm. They'll be handing out frozen treats and screening passes (*while supplies last.)