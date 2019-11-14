null: nullpx
EN VIVO
98.5 The Beat98.5 The Beat

Disney's Frozen II truck to stop by Univision San Antonio studio

Public is welcome to come by Friday, November 15th
Nov 14, 2019 – 11:37 AM EST

In celebration of Disney's newest upcoming film, Frozen 2 which opens on November 22nd, we have partnered with Kellogg's, Juicy Juice & IMAX to bring you the Frozen Truck Tour.
The tour will be stopping by the Univision TV and Radio building at 12451 Network Blvd. #140 San Antonio, TX 78249 this Friday, November 15th at 1pm. They'll be handing out frozen treats and screening passes (*while supplies last.)

The tour stop at Univision free admission and open to the public and you can take pictures to post to your social media pages using #Frozen2 and #Frozen2Tour.

Advertisement
DefaultDefault

DefaultDefault