Demi Lovato to sing National Anthem at the big game

It's Demi Lovato's turn to sing the National Anthem
Univision,Jan 16, 2020 – 11:56 AM EST
27-year-old Demi Lovato has been selected to sing the National Anthem before the big game in Miami on February 2, 2020. The Super Bowl has selected strong, high-profile Latina women for select roles at the game.
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taking the center stage in the middle of the field for the halftime performance show inside the Hard Rock Stadium.
Lovato joins a list of prestigious talent who sang the National Anthem including: Lady Gaga, Beyoncè, Whitney Houston, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Niel Diamond to name a few.