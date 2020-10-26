Davis vs Santa Cruz prepare for the major matchup fight in San Antonio on Halloween

The hottest boxing match is coming to the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on October 31,2020!

It’s an all-out battle with two titles on the line when rising young superstar and undefeated champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis takes on Mexican legend and 4-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz in the title fight of the year. Plus, super lightweight Mario Barrios defends his hard-won title in a showdown with Ryan Karl all live on Showtime Boxing PPV.

See the fight live inside the Alamodome, get your tickets at Ticketmaster.com



Peep Showtime's All Access Episode 1 and 2 videos of Davis vs Santa Cruz below.



Beat listeners, you have the chance at winning tickets to see this fight on October 31st inside the Alamodome.

First, listen to 98.5 The Beat during 3 - 7 pm during the Damn Hamm Show with Hammburger

Listen out for the boxing bells featured in the video below, once you hear them be caller number 8 to 1-844-440-0985 to win.

Winners will be provided with instructions on how to obtain their tickets.