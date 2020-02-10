Daughter of 'The Rock' begins training at WWE Performance Center

The daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Simone Johnson, has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

There's a chance that she could make it to a roster. If done so, she would become the first fourth generation superstar in WWE history.

Before her father, The Rock's father and grandfather had competed in the ring.

"It means the world to me," said Simone in a statement. "To know what my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, executive vice president of Talent, Live Events & Creative. “Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar.”

Head coach Matt Bloom and assistant head coach Sara Amato will teach Simone a thing or two at the Performance Center.

“Simone knows she has a lot to learn,” Bloom said. “She’s hungry to learn and picks the coaches’ minds, and the veteran Superstars’, as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels. It’s been a short time, but she’s been crushing it.”