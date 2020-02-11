Dancer falls from pole over weekend in viral post

DALLAS, TX - A stripper is recovering from quite a fall over the weekend. In the viral video that was posted on Twitter, showing the dancer on a 15-foot pole at a strip club taking quite the fall.

Warning: This video is not suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion advised.



The exotic dancer, identified as Genea posted a video to her Instagram account. She shows chipped teeth and stitches she got on her chin. She spoke out about the injuries she suffered in the fall. She said that she is okay.

"I pretty much broke my jaw and I have to have surgery on it tomorrow," said Genea in the video. "I broke some teeth and I got a sprained an ankle. But aside from... I got some stitches, but aside from that I'm good. I have no broken limbs, I walked away myself. I got up right after it happened."