Dana White securing a private island for UFC events

Apr 7, 2020 – 02:46 PM EDT

UFC president, Dana White says he wants to host fights on a private island due to the coronavirus pandemic. White told TMZ Sports that he wants to keep UFC going as scheduled. UFC 249 is scheduled for April 18th.

White spoke with ESPN to explain on how the logistics will work.


White has not disclosed the location of the UFC fights but will be having events scheduled on the island every week.

There will be no fans in attendance but everyone will be tested to ensure that they're healthy before, during and after the fights.

UFC's main event for 249 will be Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje after Khabib Nurmagomedov dropped out.

