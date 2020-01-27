Dallas Mavericks retire No. 42 jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant
Good move.
Univision,Jan 27, 2020 – 11:45 AM EST
Kobe Bryant sported the number 24 jersey when he performed for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career. Now, the Dallas Mavericks are honoring the basketball legend by retiring the number 24 jersey for their team.
"Kobe's legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never be worn by a Dallas Maverick." said owner Mark Cuban in a statement on Sunday.
Bryant along with 8 others had died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in California according to multiple sources. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also a victim in the tragic crash that had no survivors.