Dallas Cowboys schedule release through ASMR

Apr 18, 2019 – 10:46 AM EDT

The Dallas Cowboys just released their 2019 schedule in a very unique way with Jerry Jones and Amari Cooper annoucning in a video. This isn't no ordinary video though, the audio really enhanced the video with some good ole sound effects and whispering.

Week Date Opponent Time TV
1 Sun, Sept. 8 Vs. New York Giants 3:25 p.m. Fox
2 Sun, Sept. 15 @ Washington Redskins 12 p.m. Fox
3 Sun, Sept. 22 Vs. Miami Dolphins 12 p.m. Fox
4 Sun, Sept. 29 @ New Orleans Saints 7:20 p.m. NBC
5 Sun, Oct. 6 Vs. Green Bay Packers 3:25 p.m. Fox
6 Sun, Oct. 13 @ New York Jets 3:25 p.m. CBS
7 Sun, Oct. 20 Vs. Philadelphia Eagles 7:20 p.m. NBC
8 BYE WEEK
9 Mon, Nov. 4 @ New York Giants 7:15 p.m. ESPN
10 Sun, Nov. 10 Vs. Minnesota Vikings 7:20 p.m. NBC
11 Sun, Nov. 17 @ Detroit Lions 12 p.m. Fox
12 Sun, Nov. 24 @New England Patriots 3:25 p.m. Fox
13 Thu, Nov. 28 Vs. Buffalo Bills 3:30 p.m. CBS
14 Thu, Dec. 5 @ Chicago Bears 7:20 p.m. Fox/NFLN/Amazon
15 Sun, Dec. 15 Vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. Fox
16 Sun, Dec. 22 @ Philadelphia Eagles 3:25 p.m. Fox
17 Sun, Dec. 29 Vs. Washington Redskins 12 p.m. Fox
