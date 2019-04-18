98.5 The Beat
Dallas Cowboys schedule release through ASMR
Interesting...
Univision,Apr 18, 2019 – 10:46 AM EDT
The Dallas Cowboys just released their 2019 schedule in a very unique way with Jerry Jones and Amari Cooper annoucning in a video. This isn't no ordinary video though, the audio really enhanced the video with some good ole sound effects and whispering.
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|1
|Sun, Sept. 8
|Vs. New York Giants
|3:25 p.m.
|Fox
|2
|Sun, Sept. 15
|@ Washington Redskins
|12 p.m.
|Fox
|3
|Sun, Sept. 22
|Vs. Miami Dolphins
|12 p.m.
|Fox
|4
|Sun, Sept. 29
|@ New Orleans Saints
|7:20 p.m.
|NBC
|5
|Sun, Oct. 6
|Vs. Green Bay Packers
|3:25 p.m.
|Fox
|6
|Sun, Oct. 13
|@ New York Jets
|3:25 p.m.
|CBS
|7
|Sun, Oct. 20
|Vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|7:20 p.m.
|NBC
|8
|BYE WEEK
|9
|Mon, Nov. 4
|@ New York Giants
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|10
|Sun, Nov. 10
|Vs. Minnesota Vikings
|7:20 p.m.
|NBC
|11
|Sun, Nov. 17
|@ Detroit Lions
|12 p.m.
|Fox
|12
|Sun, Nov. 24
|@New England Patriots
|3:25 p.m.
|Fox
|13
|Thu, Nov. 28
|Vs. Buffalo Bills
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Thu, Dec. 5
|@ Chicago Bears
|7:20 p.m.
|Fox/NFLN/Amazon
|15
|Sun, Dec. 15
|Vs. Los Angeles Rams
|3:25 p.m.
|Fox
|16
|Sun, Dec. 22
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|3:25 p.m.
|Fox
|17
|Sun, Dec. 29
|Vs. Washington Redskins
|12 p.m.
|Fox