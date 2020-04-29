null: nullpx
DaBaby selling over priced lemonade in music video

New music video
Apr 29, 2020 – 02:29 PM EDT

DaBaby released his newest music video to keep the momentum going. The Reel-Goats directed visual "Can't Stop" was taken from his recently released album Blame It On Baby.

The North Carolina rapper opens up the video selling overpriced lemonade curbside in his neighborhood leading up to him crusing around in a golf cart having the time of his life.

WARNING: This music video contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.


