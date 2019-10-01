DaBaby performs on late night tv

DaBaby was the special musical guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 27-year-old rapper hit the stage in front of a live audience performing medleys such as "Intro", "Really" and "Bop" straight off his new album KIRK.

DaBaby re-posted his performance intro on Instagram with a caption of: "First time I made the TV, it was channel 9 news."

DaBaby performed with Stunna 4 Vegas and The Roots while sporting a diamond covered KIRK chain.