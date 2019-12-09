DaBaby performs his hits on SNL
Are you ready for Kirk?
Univision,Dec 9, 2019 – 11:18 AM EST
DaBaby took the center stage at Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live with an introduction from Jennifer Lopez. DaBaby performed two songs; "BOP" from his album KIRK. "Suge" from Baby on Baby.
Dababy came on stage performing "BOP" sporting a Charlotte Hornets jersey, Gucci pants and a big "KIRK" chain. Then later DaBaby brings on the Jabbawockeez.
DaBaby returned to the SNL stage to perform "Suge" with his Jabbawockeez friends that he brought out earlier. Kirk was wearing a tight red sweater with his "KIRK" chain shooitng money in the air and a danceoff.