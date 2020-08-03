DaBaby drops official music video for 'PEEPHOLE'
Straight from Blame It On Baby (Deluxe)
Univision,Aug 3, 2020 – 12:40 PM EDT
DaBaby just dropped the visuals to his new song from his deluxe album Blame It On Baby.
The scene is set giving fans the behind the scenes look at Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment's photoshoot session while expressing his emotions with the current affairs of the world.
WARNING: The video below contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.
