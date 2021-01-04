DaBaby declares that he and Lil Wayne are the best rappers in this era
By: Univision,Jan 4, 2021 – 01:09 PM EST
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Baby performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Lil Baby at the iHeartRadio Theater on March 02, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia ) Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
DaBaby posted up a photo of himself along with Lil Wayne with a caption that says "Best rappers alive."
Later, DaBaby posted to his Instagram story saying that "Wayne music was our Bible!"
While this isn't Lil Baby's first time to show his appreciation and admiration to Lil Weezy, back in 2019 we recall Lil Baby was asked about the one rapper that he would like to collaborate with and his response was "I got a song with Lil Wayne. That was amazing so I'm good. That's the GOAT in my era, that's the GOAT. That's probably who was most influenced by music-wise growing up."
