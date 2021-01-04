DaBaby declares that he and Lil Wayne are the best rappers in this era

While this isn't Lil Baby's first time to show his appreciation and admiration to Lil Weezy, back in 2019 we recall Lil Baby was asked about the one rapper that he would like to collaborate with and his response was "I got a song with Lil Wayne. That was amazing so I'm good. That's the GOAT in my era, that's the GOAT. That's probably who was most influenced by music-wise growing up."