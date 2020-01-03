DaBaby arrested in Miami

It looks like rapper DaBaby is starting the new year in some legal hot water.

It was reported that the Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested Thursday in Miami outside of the Novotel hotel.

According to Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat, the rapper whose real name is Jonathan Kirk was taken into the Miami headquarters to be questioned about a robbery investagation. The rapper had officially been arrested on battery charge later that day.

On January 2, 2020, one of the victims, a concert promoter was $10 grand short on a $30k payment him and DaBaby agreed on. According to the police report DaBaby got into a "verbal altercation" and DaBaby swung some punches on the second victim. It was from there that DaBaby's team stepped in and robbed the promoter.

They took his credit card, iPhone 7 and $80 cash. The men with DaBaby apparently poured apple juice on the victim before fleeing in a black SUV.