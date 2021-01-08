DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills for carrying a loaded gun during shopping spree on Rodeo Drive

It has been reported that Grammy-nominated hip hop artist DaBaby was arrested and charged on Thursday (January 7) for carrying a loaded weapon while doing some shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

It had all started when an employee at one of the stores where DaBaby had shopped at called the police to report that someone in his group was carrying a gun in their waistband.

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department said that the officers surrounded the car and initiated a search of all persons. The everyone else that was in the group were later released and that only 29-year-old DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk was arrested and booked for the 9mm firearm. The state of California has a strict gun policy.