Cypress Hill will become first Latino hip-hop group to receive star in Hollywood

Cypress Hill has been making hip-hop history for quite some time, actually 30 years. The legendary all Latino hip-hop group featuring Sen Dog, DJ Muggs, and Eric Bobo which are a mix of Cuban, Puerto Rican and Mexican are celebrating because they will be honored with the 2,660th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:30 EST with guest appearances by George Lopez and Xzibit in Hollywood according to a press release.

“We are proud to honor the first Latino American hip-hop recording group,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.” “They have been successful as a group for three decades and we know they will continue their success for many years to come,” added Martinez.

Cypress Hill group were the first Latino-American hip-hop group to have RIAA certified platinum and multi-platinum albums. In 1991, their self titled album had sold over 2 million copies and have gone to sell over 18 million albums worldwide.

The Grammy-nominated group recently released their ninth studio album, Elephants On Acid.