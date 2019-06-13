Cuba Gooding Jr. turns himself in to police

Cuba Gooding Jr. has officially been charged with one count of misdemeanor forcible touching. Gooding Jr. turned himself in on Thursday afternoon surrendering to the New York Police Department's Manhattan Special Victim's Unit.

He arrived with his attorney, Mark Heller. Gooding Jr. allegedly groped a woman in a Manhattan bar. A report shows the woman called 9-1-1 after Gooding Jr. touched her breast without consent on Sunday at the bar.



