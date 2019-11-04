Coyote gifts Snoop Dogg his own Spurs jersey

The Spurs Coyote came out on the court holding a pizza box and dancing to the song "Drop It Like It's Hot" towards Snoop Dogg. Snoop was in attendance at the Spurs vs Laker game on Sunday (Nov 3).

Snoop Dogg looked like he enjoyed the performance. Snoop hilariously hid the jersey under his Lakers jacket, because of course he's a Laker fan first but it was a kind gesture of the Spurs.