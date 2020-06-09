Couple gets married in the middle of protests in Philadelphia
Congrats!
Univision,Jun 9, 2020 – 01:13 PM EDT
On Saturday, protests were paused for a wedding reception of Dr. Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon. The two were married and then joined the crowd who took a brief pause to congratulate the couple at Logan Hall.
The two who were still dressed in their wedding attire joined the crowd marching to the Philadelphia Museum of Art to City Hall. This is the power of love on so many levels, reads a post on Instagram.