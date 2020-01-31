Couple creates a mural of Kobe Bryant with lawnmower

Many fans of basketball are honoring Kobe Bryant and the victims in their own unique way. Kelli Pearson and her husband Pete Davis used a lawnmower and GPS to create a 115-foot-tall by 92-foot-wide mural in grass at a park in Pleasanton.

The couple used data from their brand new company, New Ground Technology that used 'Turfprinting' technology. The information is sent to a tablet on a special lawnmower to create the effect. The mural took one hour to create after two passes of "lawn printing" the image twice.

In an interview with CNN, Pearson said they had used two different photos for the mural. The face was from one photo and the body holding a basketball was from a different photo.