Couple blows through $120,000 which a bank accidently posted to account

You would have thought a Pennsylvania couple had won the lottery or something when they went on a $120,000 shopping spree.

It turns out that their bank had accidently deposited the $120,000 in their account by mistake. Robert Williams and his wife Tiffany had wasted no time to spend the money that wasn't theirs. The Williams' spent the money reportedly on bills and other "cash purchases."

36-year-old Robert and 35-year-old Tiffany were prosecuted on charges of theft and recieving stolen property. Authorities state that a BB&T employee had erroronously deposited the funds into the joint account on May 31st.

By June 19th rolled around the Williams had purchased an SUV, two four-wheelers, a car-trailer and paid off several bills, car repairs and other purchases. They even gave away $15,000 to friends.

On June 20th, the bank contacted Tiffany about the transaction error notifying them that a mistake was made, resulting in a $107,416 overdraft fee.



After numerous attempts in order to collect the funds the bank was unable to reach them any further.