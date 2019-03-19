Could we soon hear a collaboration between Tigres del Norte and Cardi B?

After a record breaking attendance in Houston for the Rodeo with first Cardi B setting the bar and then Tigres del Norte coming in beating the record, the two may soon be meeting up for a collaboration.

Jorge Hernandez, the lead singer of Tigres del Norte had expressed his admiration for Cardi B and even is open to collaborate with the hip-hop artist. Hernandez had told People en Espanol "We know she's a Latina who works from the heart and is dedicated to what she does."