Could we soon hear a collaboration between Tigres del Norte and Cardi B?
Hip hop and Norteño together? Could happen
Univision,Mar 19, 2019 – 10:54 AM EDT
After a record breaking attendance in Houston for the Rodeo with first Cardi B setting the bar and then Tigres del Norte coming in beating the record, the two may soon be meeting up for a collaboration.
Jorge Hernandez, the lead singer of Tigres del Norte had expressed his admiration for Cardi B and even is open to collaborate with the hip-hop artist. Hernandez had told People en Espanol "We know she's a Latina who works from the heart and is dedicated to what she does."
Could we see a collaboration between the two powerhouses soon?