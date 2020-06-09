Conor McGregor retires from fighting

31-year-old UFC fighter Conor McGregor took to social media to announce his retirement from fighting. Yes, that's right he is retiring on the heels of UFC 250, the match he was supposed to be part of. Fans and the UFC world are trying to make sense of why the controversial MMA fighter is hanging up his suit again. Sports experts ask will it be for good this time or is it just another stunt?

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours” McGregor wrote on Twitter.



In an interview with ESPN, "The game just does not excite me, and that's that. All this waiting around. There's nothing happening. I'm going through opponent options, and there's nothing really there at the minute. There's nothing that's exciting me." McGregor says.

This isn't the first time the fighter has claimed retirement. Back on March 2016, he walked away from a rematch against Nate Diaz but then later returned to fight and defeated Diaz in August. Then again April 2019, in the middle of UFC negotiations he retired via Twitter but then came back into the game January defeating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

McGregor decided that he has put his career aside and now focusing on his family.

"My mother is out there picking out a beautiful home, an absolute beautiful home, her dream home," McGregor said. "It would likely be her final home, my family's final home for them, a retirement home. I'm very, very proud to do this, and that's it.

"We'll see what the future holds. But for right now, for the immediate future, 2020, all the best to it."