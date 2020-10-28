Complete recap of the 2020 Hip Hop Awards
Female rappers were dominating at the 2020 Hip Hop Awards which aired Tuesday night on BET. Megan Thee Stallion won the award for Hustler of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, and Best Collaboration with Beyoncè for the remix of Savage, which Queen Bey won the Best Featured Verse award.
Roddy Ricch was shining bright taking home Song of the Year and Album of the Year for "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial".
Pop Smoke posthumously won the award for Best New Hip Hop Artist.
The show also had some great live performances:
2 Chainz featuring Lil Wayne
Big Sean with Jhené Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign
Mulatto and Gucci Mane
Quavo's tribute performance to Pop Smoke with "Shake The Room" & "Aim For The Moon"
Lil Baby and 42 Dugg
The full list of the winners are:
Best Hip Hop Video: Future ft. Drake for "Life Is Good"
Best Collaboration: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncè - Savage (Remix)
Best Duo or Group: Chris Brown & Young Thug
Best Live Performer: Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year: Rapsody
Video Director of the Year: Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor
Producer of the Year: Hit-Boy
Hip Hop Artist of the Year: Megan Thee Stallion
Hip Hop Album of the Year: Roddy Ricch - "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial"
Best New Hip Hop Artist: Pop Smoke (posthumous award)
Hustler of the Year: Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse: Beyoncè - Savage (Remix)
Impact Track: Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"
DJ of the Year: D-Nice
Best Hip Hop Platform: The Joe Budden Podcast
Best International Flow: Stormzy (UK)
Hip Hop Honoree: Master P accepted the "I Am Hip Hop" award.