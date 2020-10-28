Complete recap of the 2020 Hip Hop Awards

Female rappers were dominating at the 2020 Hip Hop Awards which aired Tuesday night on BET. Megan Thee Stallion won the award for Hustler of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, and Best Collaboration with Beyoncè for the remix of Savage, which Queen Bey won the Best Featured Verse award.

Roddy Ricch was shining bright taking home Song of the Year and Album of the Year for "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial".

Pop Smoke posthumously won the award for Best New Hip Hop Artist.

The show also had some great live performances:

2 Chainz featuring Lil Wayne

Big Sean with Jhené Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign

Mulatto and Gucci Mane

Quavo's tribute performance to Pop Smoke with "Shake The Room" & "Aim For The Moon"

Lil Baby and 42 Dugg

The full list of the winners are:

Best Hip Hop Video: Future ft. Drake for "Life Is Good"

Best Collaboration: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncè - Savage (Remix)

Best Duo or Group: Chris Brown & Young Thug

Best Live Performer: Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year: Rapsody

Video Director of the Year: Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

Producer of the Year: Hit-Boy

Hip Hop Artist of the Year: Megan Thee Stallion

Hip Hop Album of the Year: Roddy Ricch - "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial"

Best New Hip Hop Artist: Pop Smoke (posthumous award)

Hustler of the Year: Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse: Beyoncè - Savage (Remix)

Impact Track: Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"

DJ of the Year: D-Nice

Best Hip Hop Platform: The Joe Budden Podcast

Best International Flow: Stormzy (UK)

Hip Hop Honoree: Master P accepted the "I Am Hip Hop" award.