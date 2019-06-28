Comal river reopens for tubing fun in New Braunfels
It's tubing season afterall
Univision,Jun 28, 2019 – 10:08 AM EDT
Great news for tubers! This weekend the Comal River is reopened for recreational activities including tubing. The river was closed off to tubers due to a large amount of debris during the recent rains in the area.
Now that the debris has been cleared and the water flow is returning to normal levels, perfect for tubing.
The Guadalupe river was not affected by the recent rain and was never closed.
City officials say that tubers should still be aware of debris, tree limbs and other objects in the river that could be a danger. Police say that everyone should wear a lifejacket.