College students celebrating spring break in Florida test positive for coronavirus

TAMPA, FL - Five students from the University of Tampa are in recovery mode after they tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) during spring break.

The university said that the students were traveling together along with other students during their spring break before being tested positive. The school had not released on where the students were when they contracted COVID-19 or if they lived on or off campus.

However, the school did send their well wishes from their Twitter account.

"UT has been notified that five UT students, traveling together and with other UT students during Spring Break, have tested positive for COVID-19. We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery."